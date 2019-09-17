Bernal trekt dan toch niet naar Yorkshire, ook Kwiatkowski laat verstek gaan Redactie

17 september 2019

09u17

Bron: Belga 0 Wielrennen Tourwinnaar Egan Bernal verdedigt dan toch niet de Colombiaanse kleuren op het WK wielrennen in Yorkshire (22-29 september). Bernal was opgenomen in de selectie van zijn land, maar besloot zich terug te trekken omdat hij zich niet voldoende fit voelde voor de strijd. Ook Michal Kwiatkowski, de wereldkampioen van 2014, laat verstek gaan.

De 22-jarige klimmer van Ineos kwam sinds zijn overwinning in de Tour nog maar een keer in actie, in de Clasica San Sebastian. Bernal was vooral bezig met criteriums rijden en huldigingen. Hij voelt zich niet sterk genoeg om op 29 september op het WK in actie te komen in de wegwedstrijd. Carlos Betancur (Movistar) neemt zijn plek over.

Ook Kwiatkowski verschijnt in Yorkshire niet aan de start. “Ik heb te veel respect voor dit shirt en de Poolse adelaar om mee te doen aan de WK”, schreef de Poolse ploeggenoot van Bernal bij een foto waarin hij poseert in de nationale trui. “Na de Tour zei ik al dat mijn lichaam rust nodig had. Sindsdien vallen mijn resultaten tegen. Ik ga nu echt rust nemen en duimen voor het Poolse team in Yorkshire.”