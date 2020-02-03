Bernal finisht ondanks harde val als tweede op Colombiaans kampioenschap: “Gelukkig heb ik niets gebroken” XC

03 februari 2020

11u11 0 Wielrennen ‘t Was gisteren even schrikken voor Egan Bernal. De 23-jarige Tourwinnaar kwam hard ten val op het Colombiaans kampioenschap, maar slaagde er alsnog in de zilveren medaille in de wacht te slepen.

La caída de Egan #Nacionales2020 @faustocoppi60 pic.twitter.com/wKehF8r8c1 Fabián Velandia(@ Don_Fabiancho) link

“Het was pijnlijk. Ik kwam hard ten val en moet blij zijn dat ik daar alleen schaafwonden aan overhield. Gelukkig heb ik niets gebroken”, aldus Bernal op de site van Team Ineos. “Ik kon voortrijden, maar na de valpartij vertelde ik Sosa dat hij de nieuwe kopman moest worden. Ik wist op dat moment niet of ik de wedstrijd zou kunnen uitrijden.”

“Ik reed vervolgens in dienst van Sosa, waarna hij met Higuita wegreed. We wisten dat we met Sosa een goede renner voorin hadden. Toen moesten wij proberen de boel te controleren. We voelden ons comfortabel, tot we in de laatste ronde alleen Higuita zagen. We wisten niet wat er met Sosa was gebeurd (ook hij kwam ten val, red.), dus gooide Henao het tempo de hoogte in om de kloof te proberen dichten.”

Higuita hield stand en knalde naar de Colombiaanse titel, Bernal greep het zilver. “Ik voelde me niet super door die valpartij, maar ik ben blij dat ik alsnog naar de tweede plek kon sprinten. Zo stond ik opnieuw op het podium (drie dagen eerder werd hij derde in de individuele tijdrit, achter Daniel Felipe Martínez en Nairo Quintana, red.). Twee wedstrijden, twee podiums. We zijn klaar voor de Tour Colombia.”