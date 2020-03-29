Ben Hermans moet nog tweede schouderoperatie ondergaan: “Nadien begin ik aan laatste fase van herstel” GVS

29 maart 2020

17u50 0 Wielrennen Twee weken nadat hij voor het eerst opnieuw op de weg trainde, heeft Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) een nieuwe update over zijn herstel gegeven. De 33-jarige Limburger moet binnenkort nog een extra schouderoperatie ondergaan. "Nadien begin ik aan de laatste fase van mijn revalidatie", laat Hermans optekenen.

Tien weken na zijn crash in de Tour Down Under waar hij enkele botten in zijn schouder, zijn sleutelbeen en enkele ribben brak, begint het opnieuw de goede richting uit te gaan met de kopman van Israel Start-Up Nation.

"Er is niets beter dan in deze dagen met de fiets te rijden", begon Hermans zijn Instagrampost. "Een beetje beweging houdt het gemoed hoog. In mijn geval bouw ik mijn vorm opnieuw op. Mijn schouder voelt steeds beter aan. Het is niet makkelijk, maar ik zet door. Binnenkort onderga ik een nieuwe operatie aan de schouder. Nadien begin ik aan de laatste fase van mijn revalidatie. Bedankt aan alle dokters, fysiotherapeuten en coaches die me hier doorheen helpen.”