Belofterenner Lotto Soudal komt belofte na en komt aan in Parijs: “Bjorg, je hebt net jouw Ronde van Frankrijk gereden” DMM

24 augustus 2019

11u05 0 Wielrennen Ruben Apers heeft zijn opdracht volbracht. De belofterenner van Lotto Soudal bracht het truitje van zijn overleden vriend Bjorg Lambrecht naar Parijs. De twee hadden afgesproken om ooit samen op fietsreis te gaan naar de lichtstad. Het noodlot besliste er anders over, maar Apers zette door. Mét een shirt van Lambrecht bij zich.

“Had deze winter het geweldige (domme) idee om met Bjorg Lambrecht naar Parijs en terug te fietsen”, opende Apers twee dagen geleden op zijn sociale media. De renner uit het Waasland deed dat poserend met een shirt van Lambrecht. “Vandaag ben ik vertrokken. Om terug de rust in mijn hoofd te vinden en Bjorg naar de Champs-Elysées te brengen!”

Het was het begin van een bijna 300 kilometer lange fietstocht. Met Lambrecht in gedachten. Intussen is Apers op zijn bestemming aangekomen. Gisteravond postte de jonge renner een foto met het shirt van Lambrecht op de Champs-Elysées. “Liefste, Bjorg. Je hebt net jouw Ronde van Frankrijk gereden”, aldus Apers op Instagram.

Zelf ontsnapt aan het noodlot

Het waren ook zonder het overlijden van Lambrecht heftige maanden voor Ruben Apers. De 20-jarige tweedejaarsbelofte van Lotto Soudal kwam in maart zwaar ten val in Dottenijs. In een plaatselijke wielerwedstrijd werd Apers samen met Stef Loos en nog een andere renner aangereden. De wagen was door een gebrekkige seingeving op het parcours geraakt. Loos overleefde de klap niet. Apers bleef zwaargewond achter.

De renner afkomstig uit Beveren had een kleine bloeding in zijn hersenen. Ook liep hij een complexe bovenbeen- en sleutelbeenbreuk op. Na een maandenlange revalidatie maakte Apers eind vorige maand zijn comeback. Intussen reed de belofte alweer de Ronde van Namen en het BK voor Beloften. In die laatste wedstrijd werd hij 83ste met Bjorg Lambrecht in het achterhoofd.