ASO vervroegt startuur Parijs-Roubaix fors om clash met Giro en Vuelta te vermijden

ASO has decided to move Paris - Roubaix start time forward to prevent clash with Giro & Vuelta. Instead of starting at 11.05 a.m. riders will start at 9.40 a.m.



ETA on 25/10:

- Roubaix: 3.40 p.m.

- Giro (ITT, last rider): 4.30 p.m.

- Vuelta (Tourmalet, unconfirmed): 5.15 p.m.

La Flamme Rouge(@ laflammerouge16)