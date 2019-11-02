Alberto Contador belandt met voedselvergiftiging in Colombiaans ziekenhuis

Alberto Contador ligt in een ziekenhuis in Bogota door een voedselvergiftiging. De 36-jarige Spanjaard was naar Zuid-Amerika afgereisd om er deel te nemen aan de Giro de Rigo, een wedstrijd georganiseerd door Rigoberto Uran. Maar ‘El Pistolero’ kreeg onderweg hoge koorts en kon dus niet op de fiets kruipen.

“Ik vind het jammer dat ik niet kan deelnemen aan de Giro de Rigo. Ik had mij met veel enthousiasme voorbereid op training maar onderweg begon ik mij slecht te voelen, en kreeg ik een opstoot van koorts”, legt Contador van op zijn ziekenbed uit in een video die verspreid werd via de organisatie.

De meervoudige winnaar van de Giro, Tour en Vuelta vermoedt dat hij ziek werd nadat hij iets verkeerds had gegeten. Contador, die eind 2017 een punt zette achter zijn carrière, moet ter observatie nog een poosje in het ziekenhuis blijven.