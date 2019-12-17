Alaphilippe schenkt ploegmaats horloge van bijna 2.000 euro per stuk, ook deze (bizarre) cadeaus deden al dienst als bedankje GVS

17 december 2019

11u37 0 Wielrennen Julien Alaphilippe (27) is een dankbaar man. De Fransman van Deceuninck-Quick.Step heeft zijn collega’s van The Wolfpack een luxehorloge geschonken om hen te bedanken voor zijn knallend 2019. Prijskaartje: 1.800 euro per stuk. Het is niet de eerste keer dat een wielrenner zijn teamgenoten looft met een cadeau, en ook in andere sporttakken werden er al eens (aparte) geschenken uitgedeeld.

De Strade Bianche, Milaan Sanremo, De Waalse Pijl, twee Tour-ritzeges en 14 dagen in het geel. En dan laten we nog een pak zeges links liggen. 2019 was voor Alaphilippe een boerenjaar, hij won met de Vélo d’Or niet voor niets de prijs voor beste wielrenner van het jaar. Maar de Fransman beseft ook dat het succes niet te bereiken was zonder de hulp van zijn ploegmaats van Deceuninck-Quick.Step. Dus kocht Alaphilippe voor zijn collega’s een Montblanc-horloge in een gepersonaliseerd doosje. Prijskaartje van het luxe-uurwerk: zo’n 1.800 euro per stuk. “Wolven jagen nooit alleen, ze worden pas onoverwinnelijk als ze een groep vormen. Bedankt om van 2019 een onvergetelijk seizoen te maken”, staat er te lezen op het doosje.

Tim Declercq reageerde door te stellen dat het een eer is om voor Alaphilippe te rijden, Yves Lampaert op zijn beurt spreekt van “la classe”.

De zitmaaier van Lampaert

Het is niet de eerste keer dat een wielrenner zijn ploegmakkers bedankt voor een knaljaar. Na het veroveren van de Belgische titel en de zege in Dwars door Vlaanderen schonk Yves Lampaert - ook al Deceuninck-Quick.Step - zeven kompanen een gepersonaliseerde zitmaaier van John Deere. Het kostte hem 3.800 euro per stuk. “Ik wou een origineel cadeau”, vertelde Lampaert. “En omdat we er zelf thuis zo’n vier hebben, kreeg ik in het peloton al snel de bijnaam ‘John Deere’.”

Het espresso-apparaat van Van Avermaet

Na zijn olympische titel in 2016 schonk Greg Van Avermaet de vier landgenoten die hem in Rio naar een gouden medaille brachten een aangepast espresso-apparaat. Op de blinkende machine stond onder andere het logo van de Olympische Spelen, de Belgische driekleur en de namen van de vier luitenanten. “Een klassegeschenk van een klasserenner”, postte Serge Pauwels op Instagram. Straffe koffie wat ‘Gouden Greg’ deed voor Pauwels, Philippe Gilbert, Laurens De Plus en Tim Wellens.

De Rolex van Terpstra

Een horloge is een veelvuldig gegeven cadeau. Ook Niki Terpstra trakteerde zijn teamgenoten vorig jaar op een peperduur uurwerk nadat hij de Ronde van Vlaanderen had gewonnen. De Nederlander schonk zijn zeven Quick-Step-collega’s een Rolex met een prijskaartje van 8.750 euro per artikel. In totaal was Terpstra dus 61.250 euro armer. Een gebaar dat Iljo Keisse wel wist te appreciëren. “Een miljoen keer bedankt Niki Terpstra voor deze schoonheid”, schreef Keisse toen op sociale media. “Het is een plezier om voor jou te werken.”

Deze aparte cadeaus werden in andere sporttakken uitgedeeld

• Het jachtgeweer van Wentz

Niet enkel in het wielrennen, ook in andere sporttakken is er gulheid. Zo ook in de American Football. Al is het geschenk van quarterback Carson Wentz apart te noemen. De Amerikaan, opgegroeid in North Dakota en fervent jachtliefhebber, deelde rond de kerstperiode van 2016 plots shotguns uit aan zijn Eagles-ploegmaats. Rond elk jachtgeweer hing een prijskaartje van 2.200 euro. De collega’s schrokken, maar spraken van een “geweldig cadeau”. “Ermee schieten? Neen, ik denk het niet.”

• De Xbox van Ibrahimovic

Ook in het voetbalmilieu is er dankbaarheid, niet in het minst door Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Toen de Zweedse virtuoos midden november 2013 de kleedkamer binnenkwam, deelde hij prompt gelimiteerde en gepersonaliseerde Xbox’en uit aan zijn PSG-ploegmaats. Het rugnummer en de naam van de speler in kwestie was aangebracht op de spelconsole, die niet toevallig “Limited Edition Zlatan 2013” als naam kreeg. Een aanleiding voor de cadeaus was er niet.

• Het nachtje uit in Las Vegas van Bryant

Hoewel Kobe Bryant in zijn 20-jarige carrière in de NBA niet altijd een goede relatie onderhield met zijn ploegmaats, tastte ook hij eens diep in de buidel. De 18-voudige NBA All-Star nodigde nog voor het seizoen van de LA Lakers begon zijn collega’s uit in Las Vegas, waar in het MGM Grand Hotel op zijn kosten stevig gefeest werd. “Hij had de hele bovenverdieping afgehuurd”, zei voormalig Laker Andrew Goudelock achteraf. “Hij kwam toe met een helikopter, waarna hij geld aan ons gaf waarmee we de hele nacht konden overbruggen.” Het prijskaartje: enkele 100.000 euro’s.

• De ring van Pogba

Paul Pogba had iets speciaals in petto na de wereldtitel op het WK 2018 in Rusland. De Franse middenvelder gaf zijn collega-wereldkampioenen elk een ring, versierd met diamanten van elf karaat. De kleuren: blauw en rood, naar de Franse vlag. “Pogba zei dat hij ons iets speciaals zou geven als we wereldkampioen zouden worden”, aldus landgenoot Benjamin Mendy. “Ook alle scores uit de groepsmatchen staan erop.” Pogba schakelde het Amerikaanse bedrijf Jason of Beverly Hills in.

Het totale prijskaartje is niet bekend, maar alleen al voor het transport van Los Angeles naar Parijs werd er 10.000 euro betaald. “Dit is maar een klein gebaar, een klein cadeautje. Ik zie deze mensen als mijn familie”, bleef Pogba bescheiden.