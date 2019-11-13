“Opa was altijd zo fier” en “Mijn grootste held en supporter”: Mathieu en David van der Poel eren Poulidor ODBS

11u46 0 Wielrennen De jongste jaren had Raymond Poulidor een zwak voor de cross. Hoe kan het ook anders: zijn beide kleinzonen David en vooral Mathieu van der Poel zijn ‘cracks’ in het veld en Poulidor stak ook zijn bewondering voor Wout van Aert nooit onder stoelen of banken.

“Opa was altijd zo fier”, met die woorden reageerde Mathieu van der Poel deze ochtend op het spijtige nieuws van het overlijden van zijn opa Raymond. David van der Poel, de broer van Mathieu, heeft het over “zijn held en grootste supporter”. David en Mathieu zijn de zonen van gewezen wielrenner- en veldrijder Adrie van der Poel, die getrouwd is met Corinne Poulidor, de dochter van Raymond.

Mon héro et mon plus grand supporter ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lbS46sGkdw David Van der Poel(@ Davidvanderpoel) link

Ook voor Wout van Aert was de bewondering van Poulidor groot, ondanks dat hij -zeker in het veld- de grote concurrent is van Mathieu. Toen Van Aert in de voorbije Tour met Jumbo-Visma eerst de ploegentijdrit won en daarna ook een spurt voor verrassende winst in Albi, ontmoetten beide toppers elkaar nog eens.