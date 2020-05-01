"Mijn hart smelt": Cavendish knutselt zelfgemaakte hometrainer in elkaar zodat jongste telg elke beweging van papa kan nabootsen AV

01 mei 2020

15u47 0 Time-out Ook Mark Cavendish (34) onderhoudt al enkele weken z’n conditie tijdens de lockdown. De Brit moet zich, net als de collega’s, behelpen op de rollen en krijgt daarvoor hulp van de “beste trainingsmaat ooit”, z’n jongste zoontje Casper.

Bekijk de Instagrampagina van Mark Cavendish en je weet dat de dertigvoudige ritwinnaar in de Tour dezer dagen niet alleen is om thuis de conditie te onderhouden. Z’n vrouw Peta Todd en kinderen Delilah (8), Frey (4) en Casper (bijna 2) steunen ‘Cav’ door dik en dun tijdens deze lockdown. Vooral die laatste is al op jonge leeftijd geobsedeerd door de fiets en hangt meermaals aan papa’s mouw als die moet gaan trainen.

Gisteren besloot de ‘Manx Missile’ dan ook om de jongste telg van het geslacht-Cavendish te laten meetrainen met papa tijdens een Zwift-sessie. Op een zelfgemaakte hometrainer kopieert de kleine Casper elke beweging die z’n vader maakt en dat levert leuke beelden op.

“Mijn nieuwste ploegmaat bij Bahrain-McLaren”, grapt de 34-jarige Cavendish op Instagram. “Casper is nog geen twee jaar, maar hij is al geobsedeerd door wielrennen. Hij wil altijd naast mij komen rijden als ik aan het trainen ben. Dus heb ik hem een eigen hometrainer gemaakt, zodat hij elke dag mee kan fietsen. Mijn hart smelt.”

Nog geen twee jaar is hij dus, maar de kleine Casper kan zich wel behelpen op de fiets. Ook met de houding lijkt het helemaal snor te zitten. Krijgen we binnen twintig jaar de opvolger van Mark Cavendish te zien in het peloton? Het zou zomaar kunnen.

Lees ook:

Mark Cavendish vocht in periode vol onheil ook tegen depressie: “Ik had donkere gedachten”