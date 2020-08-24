“I’m coming home”: Remco Evenepoel mag vandaag het ziekenhuis verlaten JDK/DMM

24 augustus 2020

06u49 8 Wielrennen Home sweet home. Na een week in het ziekenhuis mag Remco Evenepoel (20) vandaag weer naar huis. Onze landgenoot brak in de Ronde van Lombardije zijn bekken en zijn schaambeen, maar zette ondertussen al de eerste stappen in zijn revalidatie.



“Een dag om naar uit te kijken. Home sweet home. Samen komen we terug.” Het was met die woorden dat vader Patrick Evenepoel deze ochtend in alle vroegte bekendmaakte dat zoonlief Remco na zijn zware val in de Ronde van Lombardije eindelijk weer naar huis mag. Hij postte op Instagram een foto van hem, met papa Patrick, mama Agna en vriendin Oumi. “Ik kom naar huis."

Evenepoel lag sinds zaterdag 15 augustus in het ziekenhuis met een breuk in het bekken en een dubbele breuk aan het schaambeen. Onze landgenoot werd na vorig weekend van Como overgebracht naar het AZ in Herentals. Nu mag hij na enkele dagen observatie weer naar huis.

De renner zelf is intussen al aan zijn revalidatie begonnen. Zo was in een recent filmpje te zien hoe Evenepoel met de hulp van krukken zijn eerste stapjes zette. De winnaar van de jongste Ronde van Polen gaat voor het verdere verloop van zijn comeback samenwerking met Lieven Maesschalck van Move to Cure.

