“Daar is 'm, daar is ‘m”: Evenepoel even op kop en Vlaanderen wordt gek, Gaviria haalt het in massaspurt ODBS

27 januari 2019

23u53 0

36 graden in Argentinië: niet verwonderlijk dat de opener van de Ronde van San Juan een (heel) lange aanloopperiode kende. Met vervolgens de vlucht van Navarrete, Martìnez, Velardez en Machado tekende er zich het ideale scenario voor een eerste massaspurt af. Met de debuterende Remco Evenepoel die zich ook enkele keren helemaal alleen op de kop meldde, werden de vier in de slotkilometers bijgehaald. De sprint werd een kolfje naar de hand van de Colombiaan Fernando Gaviria, die bij zijn debuut voor Team Emirates Sagan remonteerde en met veel machtsvertoon voor de vierde keer aan het feest was in San Juan. (dadelijk meer)