'Chicken' Rasmussen heeft zijn oog voor detail nog niet verloren: keuvelende ploegmakkers van Team Sky krijgen stevige veeg uit de pan

Unreal how many different deceases Froome has accumulated through his life while still being able to be the Worlds best Grand Tour rider.Without any of these medical conditions he would have been on the podium in Paris a day before everybody else #BSalerthttps://t.co/KjiCVDFZxs pic.twitter.com/47de0OaqOi

Michael Rasmussen(@ MRasmussen1974)