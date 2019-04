Wie nog eens kampioen wil spelen, haalt maar beter Arturo Vidal in huis

Arturo Vidal has now won eight consecutive titles in Europe's top five leagues:



🏆🇮🇹

🏆🇮🇹

🏆🇮🇹

🏆🇮🇹

🏆🇩🇪

🏆🇩🇪

🏆🇩🇪

🏆🇪🇸



King Arturo for a reason. 👑 pic.twitter.com/KrHvId78G9

Coral(@ Coral)