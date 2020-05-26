Vriendin van ex-spits van Anderlecht en Gent die uit het leven stapte, doet relaas: "Ik voelde dat er iets ergs te gebeuren stond”



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

“We hadden de perfecte relatie, tussen ons was alles perfect", begint Ivana Stanic, een zangeres, haar verhaal bij de Servische krant Ekipa. Maar ze was er zich ook van bewust dat haar partner ernstige psychologische problemen had. “De dag voor hij zichzelf van het leven beroofde, had hij te veel gedronken. Ik voelde dat er iets ergs te gebeuren stond. Ik probeerde hem te kalmeren, nam hem mee naar bed en we praatten de hele nacht. De ochtend daarop begon hij opnieuw te drinken en ik verstijfde van de angst toen ik een geweer naast hem zag liggen. Ik huilde, vroeg hem of hij het wapen wou wegleggen en ik belde meteen naar zijn moeder.”

Ik probeerde constant in de gaten te houden wat hij aan het doen was, maar toen ik hem even niet in het oog had, hoorde ik ineens het schot Ivana Stanic, de vriendin van Miljan Mrdakovic

“Ik vroeg hem om met mij mee te gaan naar de badkamer zodat hij zich kon aankleden”, gaat Stanic verder. “Ik probeerde constant in de gaten te houden wat hij aan het doen was, maar toen ik hem even niet in het oog had, hoorde ik ineens het schot. Ik liep weg uit het appartement en belde de hulpdiensten”, klinkt het gruwelijke verhaal.

Mrdakovic kampte na zijn professionele voetbalcarrière met mentale problemen. “Hij dronk heel veel. Ik denk dat dat in combinatie met z’n depressieve gevoelens de aanleiding was tot z’n zelfmoord”, zegt z’n vriendin. “Hij had moeite om het leven na zijn carrière verder te zetten, want voetbal was zijn leven. Hij begon dan te werken als spelersmakelaar, maar dat is een onzekere bezigheid. Soms haal je daar grote winsten uit, maar vaak ook niet. Hij was depressief en bang.”

Verleden in België

Mrdakovic begon z’n carrière in Servië bij Radnicki Nis en Partizan Belgrado. In 1998 verkaste de Serviër, hij was toen amper 16 jaar, naar Anderlecht. Hij doorliep er drie jaar de jeugdreeksen en werd in 2001 opgenomen in de A-kern van paarswit. Minuten in het eerste elftal maakte hij echter niet. In 2002 leende Anderlecht hem uit aan Eendracht Aalst. Daar speelde hij drie wedstrijden.

De Serviër keerde terug naar z’n thuisland bij OFK Belgrado. Daar toonde hij z’n neus voor doelpunten door in één seizoen twintig keer te scoren in 32 wedstrijden. AA Gent haalde hem terug naar België. Bij de Buffalo’s speelde hij onder Jan Olde Riekerink en Herman Vermeulen één seizoen (2003-2004). Hij droeg 24 keer de kleuren van Gent en scoorde vijf keer.

Denk je aan zelfmoord en heb je nood aan een gesprek, dan kan je terecht bij de Zelfmoordlijn op het nummer 1813 of via www.zelfmoord1813.be.

Lees ook.

Ex-speler Anderlecht en AA Gent Mrdakovic (38) dood teruggevonden in Servië