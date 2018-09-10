Vier Rode Duivels hebben nominatie voor FIFA FIFPro World 11 op zak

De samenstelling van de FIFA FIFPro World 11 wordt bepaald door bijna 25.000 spelers uit 65 landen. Elke voetballer kiest een doelman, vier verdedigers, drie middenvelders en drie aanvallers. Voor de prestaties wordt gekeken naar de periode tussen 3 juli 2017 en 15 juli 2018. Nog nooit haalde een Belg het team. Vorig jaar bestond de ploeg uit Buffon - Alves, Ramos, Bonucci, Marcelo - Modric, Kroos, Iniesta - Neymar, Messi, Ronaldo.

Het uitverkoren elftal wordt bekendgemaakt tijdens de ceremonie van The Best FIFA Football Awards op maandag 24 september in Londen. Dan worden ook prijzen uitgereikt voor onder meer beste speler/speelster, coaches, doelman, mooiste doelpunt en fair play. Op 3 september werd in de categorieën een shortlist met drie namen vrijgegeven. De Bruyne en Hazard en bondscoach Roberto Martinez zaten bij de tien genomineerden maar vielen af. Bij de spelers gaat het tussen Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah en Luka Modric.

DE GENOMINEERDEN:

. doelmannen (5): Gianluigi Buffon (PSG/Juventus), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/Chelsea), David De Gea (Manchester United), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona)

. verdedigers (20): Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona), Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Dani Alves (PSG), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Mats Hummels (Bayern München), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Yerry Mina (Everton/FC Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Samuel Umtiti (FC Barcelona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Sime Vrsaljko (Internazionale/Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City FC)

. middenvelders (15): Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe/FC Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Nemanja Matic (Manchester United), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Ivan Rakitic (FC Barcelona), David Silva (Manchester City), Arturo Vidal (FC Barcelona/FC Bayern München)

. aanvallers (15): Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Real Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Neymar (PSG), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona)