Van zijn eerste Champions League-herinnering tot zijn favoriete film: Romelu Lukaku beantwoordt vragen van Twitter-volgers
Q&A lets go link
The final of real madrid against valencia https://t.co/DFfhGh31DK link
The people they show love and keep it 💯 https://t.co/6kkvQyCFIg link
Damn euhm... link
1. First contract
2. My time in the uk
3. Will see because i got some years left 😂 https://t.co/l1XSWF6Blc
Teleport !! https://t.co/fFDVYMRabL link
Training day https://t.co/BTabdtbHb6 link
I don’t know yet. I wanna spend time with my family when i’m done https://t.co/SYsBLnRVo6 link
There are 13 games left 😉 https://t.co/VGNShYTMtl link
I like LA ... i want to go to the maldives one day but that’s a couple destination and i’m single so i ain’t going there 🤷🏿♂️😄 https://t.co/qIo1TybsnC link
