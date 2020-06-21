Transfer Talk. Jeugdinternational Kjell Peersman (16), zoon van, tekent profcontract bij PSV - Anderlecht-talent trekt naar Lille Voetbalredactie

21 juni 2020

Jeugdinternational Kjell Peersman tekent profcontract bij PSV

De beloftevolle doelman Kjell Peersman (16) heeft zijn eerste profcontract bij de Nederlandse topclub PSV ondertekend. De Antwerpse keeper (1m90) zette zijn krabbel onder een verbintenis tot de zomer van 2023. Peersman werd in 2014 gescout voor PSV, waar hij in U11-lichting begon. Het afgelopen seizoen maakte hij zijn opwachting in PSV O17. Ook debuteerde hij voor de nationale ploeg onder 17 jaar. Kjell is de zoon van Tristan Peersman, ex-doelman van onder meer Anderlecht, Beveren en Willem II.

“Het is heel speciaal dat ik bij deze topclub mijn eerste profcontract getekend heb”, reageert Peersman. “Ik wil zo snel mogelijk eerste doelman worden bij de beloften. Mijn groot voorbeeld is Peter Schmeichel. Ik heb veel filmpjes van hem bekeken en ik heb een beetje zijn stijl. Mijn favoriete PSV-Belg aller tijden is dan weer Luc Nilis. Hij is tweevoetig en een echte afmaker. Nilis is uitgegroeid tot een echte PSV-legende. Dat is mooi.”



Wassim Lantaki (16) van Anderlecht naar Lille

Anderlecht ziet weer een jeugdspeler vertrekken. Wassim Lantaki heeft een contract getekend bij de Franse club Lille OSC. De linksback zal er aansluiten bij de U17. Lantaki speelde acht jaar voor paars-wit.