Transfer Talk. Anderlecht leent Musona opnieuw uit aan Eupen - Standard denkt aan Deense linksachter

25 juni 2020

Anderlecht leent Musona ook komend seizoen uit aan Eupen

Knowledge Musona (30) speelt ook volgend seizoen Am Kehrweg. Anderlecht leende de Zimbabwaanse spits sinds januari uit aan Eupen, daar komt nu een extra seizoen bij. In zeven wedstrijden voor de Panda’s scoorde Musona twee keer. De aanvaller, die in 2018 werd weggeplukt bij KV Oostende, heeft geen toekomst in het Lotto Park.

Standard denkt aan Deense linksachter

Standard heeft zijn oog laten vallen op Casper Hojer (25) van het Deense Aarhus. De Rouches zijn op zoek naar een extra linksachter door het vertrek van Miangue - zijn huurperiode liep af. Hojer past in het gewenste profiel. Maar de Rouches zijn niet de enige gegadigden. Ook Hamburg en een paar Turkse clubs azen op de verdediger, net als Brøndby. Mocht Hojer naar Luik komen, dan wacht hem een concurrentiestrijd met Gavory. (FDZ)

STVV huurt Japanner Keito Nakamura

STVV huurt het komende seizoen de Japanner Keito Nakamura (19) van het Japanse Gamba Osaka. Dat hebben de Kanaries bekendgemaakt. De winger, die ook aantreedt voor de U21 van zijn land, speelde het afgelopen seizoen op huurbasis voor het Nederlandse FC Twente. Hij kwam in 17 Eredivisie-wedstrijden in actie, en was goed voor vier doelpunten.

