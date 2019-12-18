Romelu Lukaku viert eerste verjaardag van zoontje Romeo: “Ik hou van je, zoon”

Hij steekt de liefde voor zijn oogappel al een tijdje niet meer weg. Voor de derde keer in evenveel weken deelde Romelu Lukaku een foto met zijn zoontje. Dit keer voor een heuglijke gelegenheid: de eerste verjaardag van Romeo. “Gelukkige verjaardag mijn zoon. Ik hou van je", klinkt het onderschrift.

Net zoals de vorige keren is het kiekje wel genomen op de rug, niet met het gezicht. Exact een jaar geleden woonde Lukaku de geboorte van zijn zoon in de VS bij. De identiteit van de moeder wordt sindsdien angstvallig geheim gehouden. Oma Adolphine ontfermt zich over Romeo in Milaan.

Tijdens de interland tegen Rusland schreeuwde hij voor het eerst openlijk zijn liefde uit voor Romeo. Na zijn 52ste voor de Rode Duivels zocht hij de dichtstbijzijnde camera: “Romeo, ton papa t’aime, mon fils.” Het duimpje waarmee hij al bijna een jaar viert, heeft een betekenis. Nu de kleine Rom papa op televisie herkent en duimpjes in de lucht steekt, nog dat beetje meer. “Via mijn gsm zag ik een video van mijn zoontje, terwijl hij naar het voetbal aan het kijken was”, vertelde Lukaku. “Toen er op mij werd ingezoomd, wees hij naar mij op het scherm. Hij herkende mij. Hij is nog klein, maar kijkt mee naar mijn matchen als het mogelijk is.”