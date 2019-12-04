Romelu Lukaku deelt voor het eerst foto met zoontje Romeo: “I love you, son” KTH

21u29 18 Rode Duivels De eerste foto van Big Rom and Little Rom. Op de rug, niet met het gezicht. Romelu Lukaku deelde op Instagram voor het eerst een beeld van zoontje Romeo. Papa ging met hem op uitstap naar Mediamarkt. Lukaku (26) werd bijna een jaar geleden vader. Hij woonde de geboorte van zijn zoon in de VS bij. De identiteit van de moeder wordt angstvallig geheim gehouden.

Sinds een tijdje steekt Lukaku niet meer weg dat hij papa is. Tijdens de interland tegen Rusland schreeuwde hij voor het eerst openlijk zijn liefde uit voor Romeo. Na zijn 52ste voor de Rode Duivels zocht hij de dichtstbijzijnde camera: “Romeo, ton papa t’aime, mon fils.” Het duimpje waarmee hij al bijna een jaar viert, heeft een betekenis. Nu de kleine Rom papa op televisie herkent en duimpjes in de lucht steekt, nog dat beetje meer. “Via mijn gsm zag ik een video van mijn zoontje, terwijl hij naar het voetbal aan het kijken was”, vertelde Lukaku. “Toen er op mij werd ingezoomd, wees hij naar mij op het scherm. Hij herkende mij. Hij is nog klein, maar kijkt mee naar mijn matchen als het mogelijk is.” Romeo wordt opgevoed door oma Adolphine in Milaan.