Kevin De Bruyne en Michèle Lacroix verwachten dochtertje: “Het puzzelstukje dat nog ontbrak”

Vertederend nieuws in moeilijke coronatijden, want ook het gezin De Bruyne kreeg - hoogstwaarschijnlijk - af te rekenen met het virus, zo onthulde de Rode Duivel vorige week nog. Inmiddels voelen alle gezinsleden zich weer kiplekker, maar enkele weken geleden was dat niet het geval. “Bij het begin van de lockdown was mijn familie toch gedurende acht of negen dagen ziek. Of we corona hadden, weet ik niet”, aldus ‘KDB’. “Eerst was Rome ziek, nadien Mason Millian en vervolgens mijn vrouw. In mijn geval bleef het beperkt tot wat keelpijn, van ons vier ben ik degene die er het minste last van ondervond. Gelukkig zijn we er nu allemaal van verlost en de laatste twee à drie weken zijn goed verlopen.”

Huwelijksaanzoek onder Eiffeltoren

De Bruyne en Lacroix vormen al jarenlang een koppel. ‘KDB’ leerde Michèle in 2012 kennen. “Ik had haar al een paar keer gespot in Genk, maar ik had nog nooit met haar gesproken. Via via ben ik in contact gekomen met haar. En dan heb ik gewoon een afspraakje versierd. Toen is alles begonnen”, liet ‘King Kev’ optekenen in een interview met Nina toen het stel in verwachting was van Mason Millian. De Bruyne’s eerste zoontje werd in maart 2016 geboren.

Hij vroeg Michèle in december 2016 ten huwelijk onder de Eiffeltoren. Ze trouwden in de zomer van 2017 onder de Italiaanse zon. Dat deden ze in het bijzijn van hun toen éénjarige spruit Mason Milian. Ook Dries Mertens tekende present voor het drie dagen durend feest in Sorrento, een Italiaanse stad aan de Tyrreense Zee. In oktober 2018 mochten ze Rome verwelkomen. En binnenkort dus ook een dochtertje.