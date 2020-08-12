Kevin De Bruyne 10 jaar international, Rode Duivels feliciteren ‘KDB’: “Je hebt me wel maar 2 assists gegeven” XC

12 augustus 2020

17u54 0 Rode Duivels Kevin De Bruyne is 10 jaar international. Op 11 augustus 2010 vierde hij zijn debuut bij de Rode Duivels. Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens en Axel Witsel waren er als de kippen bij om ‘KDB' te feliciteren.

“Fantastisch om te zien hoe je als voetballer bent ontwikkeld. Ook als vader. Ik wens je het allerbeste. En je weet het, we zijn familie”, aldus Romelu Lukaku. Dries Mertens vulde aan: “Gefeliciteerd met uw 10 jaar bij de Rode Duivels. Je hebt wel maar twee assists aan mij gegeven, dat vind ik heel jammer. En proficiat met wat je dit jaar weer hebt gepresteerd bij Man City. Dikke, dikke proficiat. Geniet ervan.”

Ook Axel Witsel richtte zich in een videoboodschap tot Kevin De Bruyne. “Hey broer, gefeliciteerd met uw tiende verjaardag bij de nationale ploeg. Dat is heel lang. Je bent nog jong en we gaan samen nog mooie jaren beleven. Veel succes. Ciao.”

Lees ook: Nederlandse columnist schrijft ode aan De Bruyne, ‘de beste voetballer ter wereld’: “In algemene zin wordt er te weinig met hem gedweept”