Jan Vertonghen doet er alles aan om speelklaar te zijn en traint met masker, Mertens niet tegen Engeland

10 oktober 2020

19u01 1 Rode Duivels Jan Vertonghen (33) doet er alles aan om morgen te kunnen spelen tegen Engeland in de Nations League. De recordinternational trainde vandaag in het Wembleystadion met een masker om een breuk in het jukbeen te beschermen. Bondscoach Roberto Martínez had het op z’n persconferentie ook over Dries Mertens, die met Napoli in quarantaine zit. “We blijven proberen, maar ik denk dat het moeilijk wordt om hem hier te krijgen.” Lees: over en uit.

Lang leek het erop dat Jan Vertonghen niet in actie zou komen tijdens deze interlandbreak. Vertonghen liep een jukbeenbreuk op in een competitiewedstrijd met zijn ploeg Benfica. Ploegdokter Jorge Jesus gaf enkele dagen terug al aan dat Vertonghen niet zou kunnen spelen voor de Rode Duivels. “Het is een erg gecompliceerde breuk. Het is onmogelijk dat hij zal aantreden bij de nationale ploeg”, klonk het.

De medische staf van de Rode Duivels lijkt er nu toch alles aan te willen doen om Vertonghen speelklaar te krijgen. “We beslissen na de training”, aldus Roberto Martínez op de persconferentie. Over Dries Mertens - die met z’n team Napoli in quarantaine zit - kon de bondscoach nog geen uitsluitsel geven. “Het is moeilijk om iets te zeggen. We zijn aan het wachten. We weten niet of er iets de komende 24 uur zal veranderen. We blijven proberen, maar ik denk dat het moeilijk wordt om hem hier te krijgen.”

Mertens postte zopas nog deze foto op Instagram met ploegmaat en ex-Genkspeler Kalidou Koulibaly. De twee hadden er duidelijk net een sessie in de gymzaal opzitten. “Als ze ons hier nog een week vasthouden, moeten we naar een andere sport overstappen, denk ik”, schreef Mertens.

België speelt morgenavond om 18u op Wembley tegen Engeland. Op woensdag (20u45) spelen de Duivels in en tegen IJsland. Beide wedstrijden zijn live te volgen bij VTM en HLN.be.

