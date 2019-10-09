Heuglijk nieuws voor Simon Mignolet: doelman is fiere papa van zoontje Lex YP

09 oktober 2019

19u46

Bron: vtm nieuws 38 rode duivels Heuglijk nieuws voor Simon Mignolet. De 31-jarige doelman van Club Brugge en de Rode Duivels is vanavond de fiere papa geworden van een zoontje Lex, zo leert ons zijn recentste post op zijn sociale media.

Mignolet was de voorbije dagen in Tubeke, waar hij zich met de Rode Duivels klaarstoomde voor het EK-kwalificatietweeluik tegen San Marino en Kazachstan. Bondscoach Roberto Martinez liet eerder vandaag weten dat de Limburger de selectie verliet om zijn plicht als vader te vervullen. Daardoor zit hij zeker niet in de kern voor de wedstrijd van morgen tegen San Marino, het valt nog af te wachten of hij aansluit voor de verplaatsing naar Kazachstan van zondag.

Hieronder wat Roberto Martínez daarover te zeggen had vanmiddag: