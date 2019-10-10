En dat is nummer 50! Lukaku rondt mythische kaap Redactie

10 oktober 2019

21u17 1

Zijn eerste en snelste goal maakte hij in een oefenmatch in november 2010 in Rusland (het werden er meteen twee), zijn laattijdigste maakte hij tegen de Verenigde Staten, in de achtste finale op het WK 2014 in Brazilië. En nu zit Romelu Lukaku, nog steeds amper 26, ook al aan vijftig goals voor de Rode Duivels. Een nieuwe mijlpaal in zijn carrière.

De 50 goals van Lukaku ontleed:

° Tegen wie?

4 goals: Schotland

3 goals: Cyprus, Gibraltar, Luxemburg, Zwitserland, IJsland

2 goals: Kroatië, Estland, Rusland, Ierland, Mexico, Griekenland, Saoedi-Arabië, Costa Rica, Panama, Tunesië

1 goal: Nederland, Zweden, VS, Portugal, Finland, Noorwegen, Bosnië-Herzegovina, Japan, Egypte, Kazachstan, San Marino

° Hoe?

26 goals met linkervoet

13 goals met rechtervoet

9 goals met hoofd

1 goal met borstkas

1 goal met rechterdij

° Van waar op veld?

23 goals vanuit kleine rechthoek

22 goals vanuit grote rechthoek

5 goals buiten de grote rechthoek

° Wanneer?

10 goals in laatste kwartier

10 goals in vijfde kwartier

9 goals in derde kwartier

9 goals in eerste kwartier

7 goals in vierde kwartier

5 goals in tweede kwartier

1 goal in verlengingen

21 goals voor rust

28 goals na rust

° Welke spelfase?

47 veldgoals

1 goal na vrije trap

1 goal op penalty

1 goal na corner

° Waar?

29 goals thuis

14 goals verplaatsing

7 goals neutraal

° Type interland?

21 goals in oefenduel

13 goals in WK-kwalificatieduel

5 goals in WK

4 goals in Nations League

5 goals in EK-kwalificatieduel

2 goals in EK

° Waar in doel?

24 goals linkerkant

13 goals rechterkant

13 goals midden

° Welke assistgevers aan Lukaku?

10 goals op assist van Mertens

7 goals op assist van E. Hazard

6 goals op assist van De Bruyne, Meunier

3 goals op assist van Witsel

2 goals op assist van Chadli, Tielemans

1 goal op assist van J. Lukaku, Vermaelen, Fellaini, Vertonghen, Defour, T. Hazard

8 goals zonder assist

° Snelste goal

Na 1m47s in Rusland – België (einduitslag 0-2)

° Laattijdigste goal

Na 105 minuten in België – VS in achtste finale WK 2014 (einduitslag 2-1)

(Statistieken Johan Serkijn)