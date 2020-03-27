Eden Hazard dribbelt al zijn collega-Duivels voorbij als social media-koning van nationale ploeg Lies Rogiers en Cédric Pollenus

27 maart 2020

11u37 0 Rode Duivels Nu ze zich niet kunnen tonen op het veld, moet het via social media. Maar wie is daar nu eigenlijk het populairst? Een analyse brengt alleszins een aantal verrassingen naar boven. Vandaag bekijken we de spelers van onze nationale ploeg op Instagram, Twitter en Facebook.

En of hij in trek is. De kaap van 50 miljoen volgers zit er (nog) niet in voor Eden Hazard, maar met 43.498.520 Facebook-, Instagram- en Twitter-fans, is de nummer 10 van de Belgen wel ruimschoots de populairste Duivel op social media. Met een indrukwekkende passage in Engeland bij Chelsea en zijn transfer deze zomer naar het Koninklijk Real Madrid is de dribbelvaardige middenvelder geliefder dan ooit. Hazard is niet enkel de populairste Duivel, maar zelfs de meest gevolgde Belg op Instagram. Indrukwekkend. Zelf geeft hij niet veel om die cijfers. Sponsordeals voor social media slaat hij allemaal af, ook al zijn daar miljoenen mee te verdienen. Zich amuseren op het veld, dat is het enige wat hij wil. Alles daarrond is bijzaak.

De Real-middenvelder deelde vorige week een filmpje van zijn vader Thierry Hazard op Twitter die zich waagde aan de inmiddels populaire ‘stay-at-home challenge’ - waar het de bedoeling is om te jongleren met een volle rol wc-papier.

Ook zijn collega-Duivel in Madrid Thibaut Courtois is met 14.175.925 volgers hot op social media. Het zijn indrukwekkende cijfers voor een doelman. Nog op het podium - tussen de twee spelers van Real in - staat Kevin De Bruyne. De draaischijf van Manchester City telt in totaal 15.947.027 volgers en deelde deze week nog een filmpje waarin hij zijn conditie op peil houdt door zijn beide zoontjes - Rome (1,5) en Mason Milian (4) - met zijn benen op te tillen.

Reizende sterren

Verder zijn de cijfers van Thomas Vermaelen (5.701.382 volgers), Michy Batshuayi (5.137.477 volgers) en Adnan Januzaj (4.126.521 volgers) ook opvallend hoog. Het drietal heeft meer volgers dan Dries Mertens (3.392.467 volgers), die het nochtans als Napolitaans-topschutter aller tijden bij zijn Italiaanse topclub prima doet. Mertens plaatste onlangs een ludieke video op Instagram waarin hij fitnessoefeningen aan het doen is met een gigantische fles wijn, om zijn conditie in coronatijden alsnog te onderhouden.

Vermaelen speelt momenteel bij Vissel Kobe in Japan, en ook zijn passages bij Arsenal en vooral Barcelona zullen zijn populariteit op de social media-platformen voor een groot deel bepalen. Batshuayi moet het bij Chelsea vooral stellen als invaller, maar ook hij doorkruiste al diverse (top)ploegen in Europa: Olympique Marseille, Chelsea, Dortmund, Valencia en Crystal Palace. Januzaj dankt zijn populariteit dan weer aan zijn vroege doortocht bij de Engelse traditieclub Manchester United waar hij al snel op handen werd gedragen. Nadien speelde hij ook nog bij het Duitse Dortmund, het Engelse Sunderland en nu het Spaanse Real Sociedad. Januzaj startte inmiddels op Instagram zijn eigen ‘Janu challenge’. Geen wc-papier, wel een reusachtige plastic bal.

Kersvers Rode Duivel Hendrik Van Crombrugge heeft de minste volgers: 4.094. De doelman van Anderlecht is weliswaar enkel actief op Instagram. Facebook en Twitter heeft de goalie niet. Ook Elias Cobbaut, Timothy Castagne, Leander Dendoncker, Dedryck Boyata, Matz Sels, Yari Verschaeren en Youri Tielemans zijn niet actief op alle drie de platformen.

Een overzicht van het totaal aantal volgers op Instagram, Twitter en Facebook van de Rode Duivels:

1. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - 43.498.520 volgers

2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 15.947.027 volgers

3. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 14.175.925 volgers

4. Romelu Lukaku (Inter) - 10.703.191 volgers

5. Vincent Kompany (RSC Anderlecht) - 7.788.330 volgers

6. Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe) - 5.701.382 volgers

7. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) - 5.137.477 volgers

8. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) - 4.126.521 volgers

9. Dries Mertens (Napoli) - 3.392.467 volgers

10. Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) - 3.963.193 volgers

11. Divock Origi (Liverpool FC) - 2.820.783 volgers

12. Axel Witsel (BVB Dortmund) - 2.653.281 volgers

13. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur): 1.987.541 volgers

14. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) - 1.955.487 volgers

15. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain) - 1.597.969 volgers

16. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) - 1.222.683 volgers

17. Nacer Chadli (RSC Anderlecht) - 1.005.818 volgers

18. Thorgan Hazard (BVB Dortmund) - 1.001.507 volgers

19. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético Madrid) - 944.535 volgers

20. Jason Denayer (Olympique Lyon) - 626.299 volgers

21. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) - 400.929 volgers

22. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) - 299.807 volgers

23. Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin) - 118.000 volgers

24. Benito Raman (Schalke 04) - 81.382 volgers

25. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) - 64.707 volgers

26. Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg) - 57.005 volgers

27. Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion FC) - 42.317 volgers

28. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta Bergamo) - 40.630 volgers

29. Maxime Lestienne (Standard) - 38.551 volgers

30. Christian Kabasele (Watford FC) - 33.615 volgers

31. Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge) - 32.554 volgers

32. Matz Sels (RC Strasbourg) - 31.735 volgers

33. Yari Verschaeren (RSC Anderlecht) - 24.527 volgers

34. Elias Coubbaut (RSC Anderlecht) - 11.438 volgers

35. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhamptobn Wanderers) - 4.758 volgers

36. Hendrik Van Crombrugge (RSC Anderlecht) - 4.094 volgers