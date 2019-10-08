De ‘slechte verliezer’ in Dries Mertens: niet in winnende ploeg, wel mee op hun foto DVDE

08 oktober 2019

07u19

Bron: VTM NIEUWS 3

Met donderdag een thuismatch tegen San Marino en zondag een trip naar Kazachstan is de EK-kwalificatie een formaliteit voor de Rode Duivels. Tijd en ruimte dus voor plezier, zoals Dries Mertens gisteren op training. Hij hoorde niet bij de winnende ploeg, maar wurmde zich toch nog strategisch in beeld. “#slechte verliezer”, schreef hij erbij op Instagram. Eerder deze week hamerde Mertens er in een interview met VTM Nieuws op dat Martínez de mentaliteit van zijn Duivels wil veranderen om hen aan EK-winst te helpen. “Hij zorgt ervoor dat we erin geloven om het EK te winnen, en dat doe ik ook. De kwaliteit is zeker aanwezig.”

