Alderweireld debuteerde ooit op de Kirin Cup, nu in ‘club van 100': “De mooiste herinnering? De WK-zege tegen Brazilië” ODBS/TLB

08 september 2020

16u30

Bron: VTM Nieuws 0 Rode Duivels Toby Alderweireld staat Toby Alderweireld staat in de basis tegen IJsland en vervoegt de ‘club van 100' bij de Rode Duivels. Na Vertonghen, Witsel en Eden Hazard rondt ook hij de kaap van de 100 interlands. “Dat is toch een mijlpaal”, vindt de verdediger. “100 interlands spelen betekent dat je je bijdrage hebt kunnen leveren.”



Het begon voor Alderweireld allemaal op de Kirin Cup in 2009, met een match tegen Chili. De voorbije elf jaar maakte hij vijf bondscoaches mee: Vercauteren, Advocaat, Leekens Wilmots en Martínez.

Zijn mooiste herinnering was de zege in de kwartfinales van het WK 2018 tegen Brazilië, zo zei Alderweireld gisteren. “Die ontlading, de energie, de passie in die wedstrijd. Tegen Japan lagen we er een ronde eerder bijna uit, maar knokten we terug. Tegen Brazilië was het alles wat deze ploeg kan brengen. Oud-Belgisch een resultaat vasthouden, tegen een van de grootste ploegen in het toernooi. Speciaal om mee te maken wat dat met een land kan doen.”

De viering zal vanavond voor lege tribunes gebeuren. Vanwege de coronamaatregelen zijn er immers geen fans toegelaten. “Misschien dat ik dat nadien wel jammer zal vinden, nu ben je toch vooral met die wedstrijd bezig. Het was misschien leuker geweest als het vol zat, maar dat is momenteel het minste van de problemen in de wereld.”

Wie zijn moeilijkste tegenstander was in die 99 interlands? Alderweireld, na even nadenken en dan een knipoog: “Eden Hazard op training? Dat is het beste antwoord.”

De persconferentie van Alderweireld van gisteravond:



