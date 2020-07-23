“Op de boeren buiten!”: Thibaut Courtois is met zijn kids op vakantie in België Redactie

21u13 0 Rode Duivels Deze keer niet in de goal, maar wel op de Limburgse “boeren buiten”. Thibaut Courtois (28) is op vakantie in België met zijn kinderen Adriana en Nicolás.

Nu het seizoen in Spanje erop zit - Courtois werd kampioen met Real Madrid - heeft hij alle tijd om met zijn familie te spenderen. Vandaag postte hij dan ook een foto op Instagram, met de kids, het hondje en de ezels. Courtois komt één keer per jaar op vakantie in België met zijn kinderen. Hen laten zien waar de roots van papá liggen.

Courtois, afkomstig van Bree, is intussen een ‘Madrileen voor het leven’. Hij eet laat, hij slaapt laat. Zijn tongval heeft de lokale klank. “Als ik tijdens de zomermaanden een week in België ben, begin ik Madrid al te missen”, zegt hij vaak.

