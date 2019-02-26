Profvoetbalster op haar dertiende: verkleint Olivia Moultrie de kloof tussen het mannen- en vrouwenvoetbal? ODBS

Bron: NY Times 0 Voetbal Vergeet de Braziliaanse Marta, zesvoudig winnares van de Gouden Bal, hier is Olivia Moultrie. Sinds gisteren mag ze zich op haar dertiende professioneel voetbalster noemen.

De Californische Olivia Moultrie is een meisje van records. Op haar elfde al aanvaardde ze een studiebeurs om voor de University of North Carolina voetbal te gaan spelen, gisteren werd ze de jongste ooit om haar college op te geven en in te ruilen voor een professioneel bestaan als voetbalster. Maandag 25 februari was immers de dag dat ze een meerjarige deal met Nike ondertekende. Ze wordt vanaf nu ook vertegenwoordigd door ‘Wasserman Media Group’, een managementbureau dat zich specialiseert in de ontwikkeling van jonge talenten.

Thrilled to welcome @USYNT phenom @olivia_moultrie to #TeamWass pic.twitter.com/TQtCroqE1Z Wasserman(@ Wasserman) link

En dus heeft Moultrie nu ook al een officiële spelersmakelaar, Spencer Wadsworth. Net als Nike weigerde die de cijfertjes in het contract mee te delen, maar hij liet wel weten dat het de deal voor haar financieel interessanter is dan mocht ze nog vier jaar op college-niveau blijven spelen. Dat had haar 300.000 dollar opgebracht, zo’n 264.000 euro of jaarlijks 66.000 euro. Voor Wadsworth gaat het hier om een belangrijke verschuiving in vrouwensport. “De vrouwen zijn de mannen stilaan aan het inhalen. Er zijn steeds meer mogelijkheden voor hen.”

Moultrie is alvast niet zomaar een voetbalmeisje. Op haar zevende al begon ze met intense en voetbalspecifieke training, in haar vijfde leerjaar begon ze met thuisonderwijs om zo meer uren te kunnen voetballen. En zo werd ze het eerste meisje dat uitkwam voor een jongensploeg van Amerika’s ‘Academy system’, opgericht om jonge talenten de juiste begeleiding te geven. Bij de nationale jeugdploegen komt ze steevast uit in hogere leeftijdscategorieën. Op haar tiende nam ze al deel aan zomerkampen met universiteiten, om dus een jaar later in te gaan op een aanbieding van North Carolina.

Bayern, Lyon en PSG

Zo kwam Moultrie al snel onder de aandacht van de sportgiganten Nike en Adidas. Ook omdat ze, met de hulp van haar vader, ook op de sociale media al flink aanwezig is. Op Instagram heeft ze 87.000 volgers. Vorig jaar was ze al de ster in een campagne van Nike voor een nieuwe voetbalschoen. Zondagnacht maakte ze kort haar opwachting in een Nike-commercial die tijdens de Oscars werd afgespeeld (zie video hieronder).

Rond Moultries volgende stap hangt nog onzekerheid. Ondanks het feit dat ze vorig jaar al meetrainde bij topclubs als Bayern München, Lyon en PSG, lijkt een verhuis naar Europa op korte termijn moeilijk. Volgens de FIFA-regels kunnen clubs buitenlandse talenten pas op hun 18de een contract laten tekenen, op enkele uitzonderingen na. Al lijkt het waarschijnlijker dat ze als een ‘development player’ straks uitkomt voor een club in de Amerikaanse vrouwencompetitie, de NWSL. Ook daar zou ze pas vanaf haar 18de voor de eerste ploeg mogen uitkomen. Al luidt het debat al of die regel niet moet aangepast worden. Als er voor iemand een uitzondering kan gelden, moet het Moultrie wel zijn.