Pelé kampt met nierstenen, Braziliaanse voetballegende moet onder het mes Redactie

10 april 2019

21u24

Bron: Belga 1 Voetbal Het Albert Einstein-ziekenhuis in Sao Paulo heeft gemeld dat voetballegende Pelé geopereerd zal worden om nierstenen in zijn urineleider te verwijderen. De 78-jarige Edson Arantes do Nascimento werd gisteren in de Braziliaanse stad gehospitaliseerd na zijn terugkeer uit Parijs, waar hij in het ziekenhuis belandde met een infectie.

“De onderzoeken hebben nierstenen in de urineleider aan het licht gebracht”, verklaarde het ziekenhuis in Sao Paulo. “Een exacte datum voor de verwijdering is nog niet gepland.”

Pelé werd dinsdag in het ziekenhuis opgenomen bij zijn terugkeer uit Parijs. In de Franse hoofdstad verbleef hij zes dagen in het ziekenhuis met een blaasontsteking, veroorzaakt door nierstenen, blijkt nu.

De jongste jaren was er al meermaals bezorgdheid rond de gezondheid van de man die beschouwd wordt als één van de beste voetballers ooit. Eind 2014 kampte Pelé, die slechts één nier heeft, al een eerste keer met een ernstige blaasontsteking. Toen werd hij bij intensieve zorgen geplaatst, waar hij aan de dialyse moest liggen.