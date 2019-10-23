Pascal Hourez wint elfde speeldag Gouden 11 met 63 punten
Een gigantische LG Smart TV. Dat is wat Pascal Hourez binnenkort in zijn living ziet. Hij won immers speeldag 11 van onze Gouden 11. Met zijn team scoorde hij liefst 63 punten. Benieuwd naar zijn team en de overige prijswinnaars? Lees dan snel verder.
Zin om ook zo’n prijs in de wacht te slepen? Surf snel naar www.gouden11.be en stel er jouw ideale team samen. Veel succes!
LG Smart TV 55UK6300 Pascal Hourez
iPad Air 2 16GB (refurbished 4*) Wim Aerts
iPhone 6S 16GB (refurbished 4*) Kathleen Malcorps
Pilafoot Paul Malcorps
Pilafoot Steven Soens
Philips MCM233 micromuzieksysteem Kim Janssens
Jan Verheyen DVD-box (12 dvd’s) David De Mets
Philips SHB6250 hoofdtelefoon Damien Walcarius
Matterhorn Gin Carolina Velasquez
Matterhorn Gin Antoine Simon
Matterhorn Gin Danny Van Beversluys
David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Chantal Jacobs
David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Amédée Jacques
David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Ivo De Boeck
Domo friteuse DO461FR Erik Ooms
Peper & Zoutmolen Saskia Maes
Peper & Zoutmolen Jan Sleeckx
Peper & Zoutmolen Jozef Ooms
Philips Sporthoofdtelefoon SHQ1300LF Jaime Van Hyfte
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Arthur Van Vlem
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Willy Verhulst
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Jeannine Verplancke
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Patricia Van Landuyt
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Nadine Van Landuyt
Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Bernard Van Eeckhout
Reacties