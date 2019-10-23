Pascal Hourez wint elfde speeldag Gouden 11 met 63 punten

    • Redactie
rv

Een gigantische LG Smart TV. Dat is wat Pascal Hourez binnenkort in zijn living ziet. Hij won immers speeldag 11 van onze Gouden 11. Met zijn team scoorde hij liefst 63 punten. Benieuwd naar zijn team en de overige prijswinnaars? Lees dan snel verder.

Zin om ook zo’n prijs in de wacht te slepen? Surf snel naar www.gouden11.be en stel er jouw ideale team samen. Veel succes!

LG Smart TV 55UK6300 Pascal Hourez

iPad Air 2 16GB (refurbished 4*) Wim Aerts

iPhone 6S 16GB (refurbished 4*) Kathleen Malcorps

Pilafoot Paul Malcorps

Pilafoot Steven Soens

Philips MCM233 micromuzieksysteem Kim Janssens

Jan Verheyen DVD-box (12 dvd’s) David De Mets

Philips SHB6250 hoofdtelefoon Damien Walcarius

Matterhorn Gin Carolina Velasquez

Matterhorn Gin Antoine Simon

Matterhorn Gin Danny Van Beversluys

David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Chantal Jacobs

David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Amédée Jacques

David Beckham Made Of Instinct (M) EDT 50ml Ivo De Boeck

Domo friteuse DO461FR Erik Ooms

Peper & Zoutmolen Saskia Maes

Peper & Zoutmolen Jan Sleeckx

Peper & Zoutmolen Jozef Ooms

Philips Sporthoofdtelefoon SHQ1300LF Jaime Van Hyfte

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Arthur Van Vlem

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Willy Verhulst

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Jeannine Verplancke

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Patricia Van Landuyt

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Nadine Van Landuyt

Gratis ploeg Gouden 11 Bernard Van Eeckhout

