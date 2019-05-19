Nog transfernieuws bij de Rode Duivels: Dedryck Boyata zet z’n carrière verder bij Hertha Berlijn
Voetbal In navolging van Vincent Kompany zoekt ook collega-Rode Duivel Dedryck Boyata andere oorden in het clubvoetbal op. De centrale verdediger verruilt Celtic Glasgow voor Hertha Berlijn, dat maakte de Duitse club zelf bekend.
Dadelijk meer.
Hertha have their first signing for next season! ✍️ link
Belgium international, Dedryck #Boyata, will play for us in the 2019/20 campaign! 💙🐻#hahohe pic.twitter.com/N1QZpSkcnv
