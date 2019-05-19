Nog transfernieuws bij de Rode Duivels: Dedryck Boyata zet z’n carrière verder bij Hertha Berlijn

Voetbal In navolging van Vincent Kompany zoekt ook collega-Rode Duivel Dedryck Boyata andere oorden in het clubvoetbal op. De centrale verdediger verruilt Celtic Glasgow voor Hertha Berlijn, dat maakte de Duitse club zelf bekend.

Dadelijk meer.

