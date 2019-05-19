Nieuws over Kompany ook trending op sociale media: “Wat een kapitein en wat een speler”

Playing for about 10 years with this man for club and country. And what an privilege it’s been. Big player, Big personality and big leader. Learned a lot from you. Wishing you all the best for the future. Btw picking you up at 2 pm today💯🤷🏼‍♂️🍾 pic.twitter.com/Upfyo4aZfD

Kevin De Bruyne(@ DeBruyneKev)