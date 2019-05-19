Nieuws over Kompany ook trending op sociale media: “Wat een kapitein en wat een speler”

    • Redactie
Getty Images
Anderlecht Niets dan lof aan het adres van Vincent Kompany. De Rode Duivel kondigde vanmorgen zijn afscheid aan als speler van Manchester City en dat nieuws palmde meteen de sociaalnetwerksites in. Ook het tweede nieuwsbericht dat Kompany speler-trainer wordt bij Anderlecht zorgde voor consternatie.
