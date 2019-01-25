Messi lanceert oproep om zoektocht naar verdwenen voetballer Sala voort te zetten: “Zolang er ook maar een sprankeltje hoop rest...” TLB

25 januari 2019

14u21

Bron: Belga 0 Voetbal De Argentijnse stervoetballer Lionel Messi heeft een oproep gelanceerd op zijn Instagramaccount om de zoektocht naar zijn vermiste landgenoot Emiliano Sala voort te zetten.

“Zolang er ook maar een sprankeltje hoop rest, zouden wij toch willen vragen om Emiliano te blijven zoeken", schreef de spits van FC Barcelona. Ook zijn landgenoten Gonzalo Higuain (Chelsea), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City) en Lucas Biglia (AC Milan, ex-Anderlecht) riepen op sociale media al op tot voortzetting van het onderzoek.

De zoekactie naar de vermiste voetballer en de piloot werd donderdag stopgezet. "Er is niets meer dat we kunnen doen. De kansen op overleving zijn in dit stadium extreem klein", verklaarde havenmeester David Barker. "Ondanks al onze inspanningen hebben we geen enkel spoor van het vliegtuig, de piloot of de passagier gevonden.”

Ook onder anderen Lucas Biglia (ex-Anderlecht) en Nicolas Otamendi (Man. City) deden een oproep: