Maradona eert Pelé met heerlijk nostalgische foto: “Spoedig herstel Koning Pelé” DMM

10 april 2019

18u01 0 Voetbal Beterschapswensen van de ene levende legende aan de andere: de Argentijn Diego Maradona heeft een “spoedig herstel” gewenst aan de Braziliaan Pelé, die na zijn hospitalisatie nabij Parijs voor een infectie in observatie ligt in Sao Paulo. Maradona plaatste daarbij een oude foto van de twee voetbaliconen op zijn Instagram.

“Deze foto is vandaag 40 jaar oud. Hij is genomen in Rio de Janeiro, tijdens een persoonlijke ontmoeting. Wat waren we jong... Ik wens je een spoedig herstel Koning Pelé, en veel moed!!!”, schreef de 58-jarige Maradona, die momenteel de Mexicaans tweedeklasser Dorados de Sinaola traint, als bijschrift bij de Instagramfoto.

Op de foto, die dateert van 1979, zit een 18-jarige Maradona vol bewondering op een sofa naast de 20-jaar oudere Pelé, die glimlachend een gitaar bespeelt. Het Albert Einstein-ziekenhuis in Sao Paulo heeft intussen aangegeven dat de gezondheidstoestand van Pelé “goed” was en hij nog enkele onderzoeken moet ondergaan alvorens ontslagen te worden.