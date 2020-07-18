LIVE. City op de rand van de uitschakeling, Aubameyang matchwinnaar met twee goals Redactie 18 juli 2020 22u34 Deel via Facebook 0 Tweet Reageer AP Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt. Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan. AP Players compete for the ball during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley in London, England, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Justin Tallis,Pool) Meer over City LIVE sport sportdiscipline voetbal Deel via Facebook 0 Tweet Reageer
Reacties