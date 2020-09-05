Kevin De Bruyne en Michèle Lacroix verwelkomen derde kindje: na Mason Milian en Rome is er nu dochtertje Suri Redactie

05 september 2020

21u56 8 Voetbal Heuglijk nieuws ten huize De Bruyne. Kevin De Bruyne (29) en zijn vrouw Michèle Lacroix (25) zijn voor de derde keer ouders geworden. Na twee zoontjes, Mason Milian (4) en Rome (1,5), verwelkomen ze dochtertje Suri.



Recent plaatste een hoogzwangere Michèle Lacroix nog een foto met een bolle buik op Instagram. “We wilden altijd drie kindjes”, zei De Bruyne eerder. “Een dochtertje hebben we nog niet, dus dit is het ontbrekende puzzelstukje.”

“Ik denk dat je zachter zult zijn bij een meisje”, stopte Lacroix de Rode Duivel destijds toe. Een vierde spruit is voor het koppel niet de bedoeling. “Een vierde komt er normaal niet”, zei Lacroix. “Maar goed, zeg nooit nooit.”

Door de bevalling is De Bruyne er niet bij in het Nations League-duel in Denemarken. Mogelijk speelt hij dinsdag op de Heizel wél mee tegen IJsland.

Huwelijksaanzoek onder Eiffeltoren

De Bruyne en Lacroix vormen al jarenlang een koppel. ‘KDB’ leerde Michèle in 2012 kennen. “Ik had haar al een paar keer gespot in Genk, maar ik had nog nooit met haar gesproken. Via via ben ik in contact gekomen met haar. En dan heb ik gewoon een afspraakje versierd. Toen is alles begonnen”, liet ‘King Kev’ optekenen in een interview met NINA toen het stel in verwachting was van Mason Milian. De Bruynes eerste zoontje werd in maart 2016 geboren.

Hij vroeg Michèle in december 2016 ten huwelijk onder de Eiffeltoren. Ze trouwden in de zomer van 2017 onder de Italiaanse zon. Dat deden ze in het bijzijn van hun toen éénjarige spruit Mason Milian. Ook Dries Mertens tekende present voor het drie dagen durend feest in Sorrento, een Italiaanse stad aan de Tyrreense Zee. In oktober 2018 mochten ze Rome verwelkomen. En nu dus ook een dochtertje: Suri.