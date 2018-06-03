IN BEELD: Kevin De Bruyne maakt tijd voor fans op eigen KDB Cup

    • Redactie
Simon Mouton Photo News
Voetbal Gisteren was Pep Guardiola nog eregast op de KDB Cup. Vandaag, op de tweede en laatste dag van het tornooi, waren de spotlights vooral op de Rode Duivel zélf gericht.
Kevin De Bruyne met zoontje Mason Milian op de arm.
Wannes Nimmegeers Kevin De Bruyne met zoontje Mason Milian op de arm.
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Wannes Nimmegeers
Wannes Nimmegeers
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Simon Mouton Photo News
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen