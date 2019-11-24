Het vriendje van kleine zus is voor één dag groter dan Neymar zelf: hoe ‘Gabigol’ floreert aan de zijde van zijn Rafaella
Het was een thriller van jewelste in Lima. Het Argentijnse River Plate - met ex-Anderlechtspeler Matias Suarez in de basis - had 85 minuten uitzicht op een tweede opeenvolgende eindzege, maar twee late goals van Flamengo-spits Gabriel Barbosa draaiden alles in extremis nog om. Vreugde in Brazilië, tristesse in Argentinië.
Ook in Europa werd de finale van de Zuid-Amerikaanse tegenhanger van de Champions League met bijzondere aandacht gevolgd. Niemand minder dan Neymar filmde zijn vreugde-uitbarsting bij de late overwinning van Flamengo. Niet helemaal verwonderlijk. De vedette van PSG is namelijk de schoonbroer van spits Barbosa.
Jawel, de goalgetter van Flamengo heeft het al een tijdje geleden aangelegd met Rafaella Beckran. De 23-jarige zus van Neymar is in Brazilië haast even bekend als haar broer. Barbosa en Beckran vormen sinds het voorjaar van 2017 een koppel. Al ging die knipperlichtrelatie aanvankelijk gepaard met de nodige ups en downs. Moet ook wel, als je door het leven wil gaan als de Braziliaanse versie van Victoria en David Beckham. Beckran is op Instagram bijvoorbeeld goed voor meer dan vijf miljoen volgers.
Fratsen voor flitsen
Ups en downs zijn ook legio in de carrière van Barbosa. De Braziliaan kwam - bouwjaar 1996 - in 2014 piepen bij Santos. Daar zette hij zich op jeugdige leeftijd met 24 goals in 83 matchen in de kijker als hét nieuwe aanvalstalent van Brazilië. In de club, die in het verleden ook Pelé voortbracht, werd ‘Gabigol’ bestempeld als de nieuwe Neymar. Geen verrassing gezien zijn latere relatiestatus.
Het even ver brengen als zijn schoonbroer in spe lukte Barbosa (nog) niet. Na zijn sterke start bij Santos telde Inter in 2016 een kleine 30 miljoen euro neer om de Braziliaan binnen te halen. Potten breken kon Barbosa niet doen in Italië. In Milaan zou hij maar negen keer op het veld staan. Daarin vond hij twee keer de weg naar het net. Barbosa liet zich in Europa eerder opmerken met fratsen, dan met flitsen van zijn talent.
Gabigol floreert in Zuid-Amerika
Ook bij andere clubs in Europa vlotte het niet. Een uitleenbeurt aan Benfica bracht weinig verbetering. Inter zag geen andere optie dan Barbosa weer naar Zuid-Amerika te sturen. Leuk voor Rafaella Beckran natuurlijk. Zij had het tijdens zijn periode in Europa al een keer uit gemaakt door de moeilijkheden die een langeafstandsrelatie met zich meebrengt.
Maar kijk, weer aan de zijde van zijn geliefde en in zijn vertrouwde omgeving leefde Barbosa weer op. Zijn uitleenbeurt aan ex-club Santos besloot hij met 18 goals in 35 matchen. Toch was dat niet voldoende om Inter te overtuigen hem een nieuwe kans in Europa te geven. Zo kwam Barbosa begin dit seizoen bij Flamengo terecht. De rest is intussen geschiedenis.
🏆 | Wat een ontknoping! Gabriel Barbosa bezorgt Flamengo met twee doelpunten in de slotminuten eigenhandig de Copa Libertadores. pic.twitter.com/6S8og4tkaP link
Belangstelling uit Engeland
Met 30 goals in 38 wedstrijden dit seizoen heeft ‘Gabigol’ zich weer nadrukkelijk in de kijker gespeeld. En z’n twee goals in de finale van de Copa Libartedores maken hem nu helemaal onsterfelijk. Al was zijn late rode kaart al even exemplarisch als zijn twee goals in de slotminuten. Het zal de fans van Flamengo worst wezen. Barbosa wellicht ook.
De vraag is wat nu komt? Een verlengd verblijf bij Flamengo is een optie, maar er zou intussen ook belangstelling zijn uit de Premier League. In de Braziliaanse pers circuleren Crystal Palace en West Ham als voornaamste gegadigden. Benieuwd wat zijn Rafaella en schoonbroer Neymar daar van zullen denken.
De vreugde-uitbarsting van Neymar tijdens de finale van de Copa Libertadores:
