Hazard krijgt plaatsje in indrukwekkend Europees team van het Jaar, De Bruyne niet van de partij

So, after a month of voting, the https://t.co/sQezPQoaea fans' #TeamOfTheYear 2018 is revealed! 🎉



More than 1.8 million votes were cast in all - thanks for taking part! 🙌



Congratulations to the winners! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bLSKFmMfg8

UEFA Champions League(@ ChampionsLeague)