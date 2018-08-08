Gouden 11: de winnaars van de tweede speeldag

    • Redactie
BELGA

WINNAARS SPEELDAG 2

Gratis ploeg G11 2018-2019 Quinten Tierens

Gratis ploeg G11 2018-2019 Nathan Mostinckx

Gratis ploeg G11 2018-2019 Sven Van den Bruel

Gratis ploeg G11 2018-2019 Geert Fets

Gratis ploeg G11 2018-2019 Davy Timmerman

Gratis ploeg G11 2018-2019 Frauke Michiels

Gratis ploeg G11 2018-2019 Patricia Van Landuyt

Gratis ploeg G11 2018-2019 Jeannine Verplancke

Gratis ploeg G11 2018-2019 Angelo Herman

Gratis ploeg G11 2018-2019 Marie-Paule Lambinet

rv
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen