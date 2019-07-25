Gelijknamige fan dolblij met handtekening Courtois: “Je hebt zijn dag, week en leven gemaakt” DMM/KTH

Hij staat scherp. En op scherp. Keylor Navas loopt er nog altijd rond, maar in de twee oefenmatchen van Real Madrid op Amerikaanse bodem heeft Thibaut Courtois zich getoond. Tegen Arsenal pakte hij bijvoorbeeld een penalty in de obligate strafschoppenreeks na een 2-2-gelijkspel. In zijn hoofd is hij de nieuwe nummer één - zoals hem eind vorig seizoen ook toegezegd is. En hij vertelde dat ook in de mixed zone. Met een vetpercentage van 8,1 procent moet er nog amper iets af.

Voor de fans kan dat wél. Onze nationale doelman liet zich op de Instagram-account van een fan opmerken met een mooi gebaar. “Mijn kleine broer, Thibaut, heeft je net ontmoet en kreeg een handtekening op de wedstrijd in het Fedex Field”, deed @marigobay uit de doeken. “ Hij was er zo emotioneel door. Hij kijkt al jaren naar je op en ik ook. Hij is een enorm verlegen jongen. Het koste hem heel wat moeite om op je af te stappen en een handtekening te vragen. Toch duwde hij zijn twijfels en angsten weg, omdat hij zo van je houdt. We zijn trotse Belgen en fier op jou voor deze overwinning. Je hebt niet alleen m’n broers dag gemaakt, maar ook zijn week en eerlijk gezegd zijn hele leven. Bedankt om tijd te nemen, te spreken met m’n broertje en zijn vlag te tekenen.”

Courtois zelf pakte op zijn Instagramaccount ook uit met de foto. “Deze fan heet net als ik Thibaut en kwam gisteren met zijn Belgische vlag supporteren. Gisteren kon je hem al zien op mijn Stories, maar ik wou nog wat extra tijd met hem doorbrengen. Leuk om zo'n blij gezicht te zien”, aldus Courtois. In de nacht van vrijdag op zaterdag oefent hij met Real tegen stadsgenoot Atlético.