FT België. Kums is papa - Preud'homme komt er zonder schorsing vanaf, Dennis riskeert twee duels - Het stevige weekend van Vranjes

04 februari 2019

Kums papa van Juliette

Sven Kums is vader geworden van een dochtertje Juliette. Dat vertelde de middenvelder van Anderlecht op Instagram. “Made in UZ Brussel”, luidde het onderschrift, verwijzend naar de IVF-behandeling die de zwangerschap van zijn echtgenote Caroline De Clercq mogelijk maakte.

Dennis (Club Brugge) riskeert twee duels schorsing

Club Brugge moet het mogelijk twee speeldagen zien te rooien zonder winger Emmanuel Dennis. Dat is de sanctie die het parket van de Koninklijke Belgische Voetbalbond (KBVB) maandag heeft gevorderd.

In de Slag om Vlaanderen tegen AA Gent werd Dennis afgelopen zondag een kwartier voor tijd uitgesloten door ref Van Driessche. De Brugse vleugelaanvaller trapte op het scheenbeen van Souquet. Eerst kreeg Dennis daarvoor geel, maar na tussenkomst van de VAR veranderde de kleur in rood.

Indien Club Brugge het voorstel van het Bondsparket aanvaardt, mist Dennis de competitieduels tegen stadsgenoot Cercle (10 februari) en leider KRC Genk (17 februari). De procureur eist ook een boete van 2.000 euro.

Preud'homme gewoon op de bank in Genk

Michel Preud’homme zal niet geschorst worden na zijn gedrag van gisteren in de wedstrijd tegen Anderlecht. De Standard-trainer ging even helemaal door het lint toen de 2-1 van Carcela werd afgekeurd door de VAR, waarna hij door scheidsrechter Visser richting de tribunes werd gestuurd. Die uitsluiting volstond echter, zo werd vandaag beslist, waardoor MPH gewoon weer op de bank mag zitten in de uitwedstrijd bij Genk volgende week. Er werd wel een boete van 5.000 euro opgelegd.

Ondertussen bij Vranjes...

Standard-Anderlecht zal hij wellicht niet gevolgd hebben via HLN.be... In plaats van zijn werkgever te steunen, zat Ognjen Vranjes (29) gisteren in Athene. De Bosniër, als gevolg van de vele schandalen naar de B-kern van paars-wit verwezen, was er aanwezig op de Griekse topper AEK Athene-PAOK (1-1). Hij supporterde er voor zijn ex-club AEK tussen de fanatieke fans. Vranjes deed dat met kleine oogjes, want zaterdagnacht zat hij tot ‘s ochtends vroeg in een discotheek. Hij heeft geen toekomst meer op Anderlecht. (PJC)

Gerkens en Trebel met paars-witte beloften tegen Club

Op de derde speeldag van de play-offs bij de beloften ontvangt Anderlecht vanavond Club Brugge. Paars-wit rekent op heel wat A-kernspelers om de koppositie in het klassement te behouden. Ook Adrien Trebel is erbij. Gisteren viel de Franse middenvelder op Sclessin in en hij moet na zijn blessure speelminuten vergaren.

De namen: Adzic, Amuzu, Appiah, Boeckx, Bouchouari, Cobbaut, Dante, Dewaele, Doku, El Kababri, Gerkens, Leoni, Lutonda, Milic, Moutha-Sebtaoui, Saief, Sanneh en Trebel.

Genk stalt Edon Zhegrova bij FC Basel

Edon Zhegrova verlaat KRC Genk. Hij trekt op huurbasis naar het Zwitserse FC Basel, zo laat de Belgische competitieleider weten. De 19-jarige Kosovaarse middenvelder wordt door Genk voor anderhalf seizoen verhuurd aan Basel, dat ook een aankoopoptie heeft.

Zhegrova kwam dit seizoen twaalf keer in actie voor Genk, doorgaans als invaller. Hij maakte vier doelpunten en deelde een assist uit. “Hij trekt naar Zwitserland met het oog op meer speelkansen. Veel succes Edon!”, laat Genk weten.

Nieuw contract voor Gunther Schepens

Gunther Schepens (45) krijgt een nieuw contract. Er ligt een overeenkomst tot 2023 klaar voor de gewezen speler van de Buffalo’s. Schepens is teammanager bij AA Gent, een rol waarin hij dicht bij de technische staf en de spelers staat. Voorzitter Ivan De Witte gaf vorige maand in een interview ook al aan dat hij Schepens meer wil betrekken bij het transferbeleid. (RN)