FT België. Het weekend van Vranjes: eerst stevig feestje, nadien tussen fanatieke fans van ex-club - Trebel met paars-witte beloften

04 februari 2019

Ondertussen bij Vranjes...

Standard-Anderlecht zal hij wellicht niet gevolgd hebben via HLN.be... In plaats van zijn werkgever te steunen, zat Ognjen Vranjes (29) gisteren in Athene. De Bosniër, als gevolg van de vele schandalen naar de B-kern van paars-wit verwezen, was er aanwezig op de Griekse topper AEK Athene-PAOK (1-1). Hij supporterde er voor zijn ex-club AEK tussen de fanatieke fans. Vranjes deed dat met kleine oogjes, want zaterdagnacht zat hij tot ‘s ochtends vroeg in een discotheek. Hij heeft geen toekomst meer op Anderlecht. (PJC)

Gerkens en Trebel met paars-witte beloften tegen Club

Op de derde speeldag van de play-offs bij de beloften ontvangt Anderlecht vanavond Club Brugge. Paars-wit rekent op heel wat A-kernspelers om de koppositie in het klassement te behouden. Ook Adrien Trebel is erbij. Gisteren viel de Franse middenvelder op Sclessin in en hij moet na zijn blessure speelminuten vergaren.

De namen: Adzic, Amuzu, Appiah, Boeckx, Bouchouari, Cobbaut, Dante, Dewaele, Doku, El Kababri, Gerkens, Leoni, Lutonda, Milic, Moutha-Sebtaoui, Saief, Sanneh en Trebel.

Genk stalt Edon Zhegrova bij FC Basel

Edon Zhegrova verlaat KRC Genk. Hij trekt op huurbasis naar het Zwitserse FC Basel, zo laat de Belgische competitieleider weten. De 19-jarige Kosovaarse middenvelder wordt door Genk voor anderhalf seizoen verhuurd aan Basel, dat ook een aankoopoptie heeft.

Zhegrova kwam dit seizoen twaalf keer in actie voor Genk, doorgaans als invaller. Hij maakte vier doelpunten en deelde een assist uit. “Hij trekt naar Zwitserland met het oog op meer speelkansen. Veel succes Edon!”, laat Genk weten.

Nieuw contract voor Gunther Schepens

Gunther Schepens (45) krijgt een nieuw contract. Er ligt een overeenkomst tot 2023 klaar voor de gewezen speler van de Buffalo’s. Schepens is teammanager bij AA Gent, een rol waarin hij dicht bij de technische staf en de spelers staat. Voorzitter Ivan De Witte gaf vorige maand in een interview ook al aan dat hij Schepens meer wil betrekken bij het transferbeleid. (RN)