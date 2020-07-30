Football Talk. Xavi hersteld van coronavirus - Ex-Gent-speler Sørloth wint Turkse beker met Trabzonspor
Xavi is opnieuw hersteld en herneemt zijn taken als T1 bij Al-Sadd
Voormalig Barça-speler Xavi Hernandez is hersteld van het coronavirus. Vorige week zaterdag maakte hij zelf nog bekend positief te hebben getest op Covid-19, maar intussen is hij al opnieuw hersteld. Hij meldde woensdag dat hij zijn taken als hoofdcoach van het Qatarese Al-Sadd heeft hernomen.
Xavi postte op Instagram een dankwoord voor alle steunbetuigingen die hij kreeg en enkele foto’s waarop hij zijn familie terugzag. De veertigjarige oud-middenvelder miste door de besmetting de 2-1 zege van zijn team tegen Al-Khor zaterdag. Het was de eerste wedstrijd voor Al-Sadd na vier maanden gedwongen coronapauze.
De Spanjaard verlengde onlangs zijn contract als trainer van Al-Sadd met een jaar. Xavi was jarenlang sterkhouder bij FC Barcelona. De voormalige topvoetballer werd begin dit jaar gepolst door de Catalaanse grootmacht om daar trainer te worden, maar hij sloeg het aanbod af. Hij vond het niet het juiste moment om bij zijn grote liefde aan de slag te gaan.
Alexander Sørloth (ex-Gent) helpt Trabzonspor aan tiende Turkse beker
Trabzonspor heeft woensdag in de Turkse hoofdstad Istanboel Alanyaspor verslagen in de finale van de Turkse beker. In een leeg stadion werd het 2-0, dankzij een goal en een assist van Alexander Sørloth, een ex-speler van AA Gent.
Sørloth gaf na 25 minuten de assist voor de openingstreffer van Ömür en legde zelf diep in blessuretijd de 2-0 eindstand vast. De goals van Sørloth zijn geen verrassing. De Noor was in alle competities samen dit seizoen al goed voor 32 treffers.
Trabzonspor werd eerder vicekampioen in Turkije. Het mag door het overtreden van de Financial Fair Play-regels volgend seizoen (normaal gezien) wel niet Europa in. De zaak van de Turkse topclub wordt nog behandeld door het TAS.
Sevilla kampt met besmetting, week voor achtste finale tegen AS Roma
Een speler van FC Sevilla is besmet met het nieuwe coronavirus. Dat bevestigt de Spaanse club woensdag, een week voor de achtste finale in de Europa League tegen AS Roma. Het gaat om de Servische middenvelder Nemanja Gudelj. Die maakte het nieuws zelf bekend op Instagram.
De speler legde de positieve controle zondag af. “Hij vertoont geen symptomen, verkeert in goede gezondheid en zit thuis in isolatie”, aldus Sevilla. De 28-jarige middenvelder liet weten dat het hem goed gaat en dat hij nergens last van heeft. “Ik hoop snel terug te kunnen keren bij mijn ploeggenoten om ze te helpen met de laatste doelen van het seizoen. Tot snel!”, meldde Gudelj.
Sinds de positieve test werden alle teamleden al twee keer getest. De eerste controles bleken allemaal negatief, het resultaat van de tweede controleronde wordt donderdagvoormiddag verwacht. Wanneer ook die negatief zijn, wil Sevilla ‘s namiddags de groepstraining hervatten. Uit voorzorg is die voorlopig stopgezet.
Sevilla neemt het op 6 augustus in Duisburg op tegen AS Roma in de achtste finale van de Europa League.
