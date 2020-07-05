Football Talk. Kanté (Chelsea) is out met hamstringblessure - Vanderlei Luxemburgo test positief op corona Redactie

05 juli 2020

10u11

Bron: Belga 2

Kanté (Chelsea) is out met hamstringblessure

Chelsea-middenvelder N'Golo Kanté heeft gisteravond in het slot van de thuismatch tegen Watford (3-0 zege) een lichte hamstringblessure opgelopen. Dat heeft coach Frank Lampard na afloop van de wedstrijd laten optekenen. "Kanté heeft een klein hamstringprobleem", zei Lampard over de Fransman. "Zondag gaat hij onder de scanner, dan zullen we weten hoe ernstig het is. Ik vermoed dat het een probleem is voor onze match van dinsdag tegen Crystal Palace."

Het uitvallen van Kanté is een streep door de rekening van Chelsea, dat strijdt voor een Champions League-ticket. Met nog vijf speeldagen voor de boeg staan de Blues op de vierde plaats met 57 punten, op één punt van nummer drie Leicester City. Manchester United is vijfde met 55 punten. De eerste vier krijgen een Champions League-ticket, maar mogelijk komt ook de vijfde in de stand in aanmerking. Voor Manchester City dreigt immers een sanctie van twee jaar zonder Europees voetbal vanwege inbreuken op het Financial Fair Play-reglement. De Citizens tekenden wel beroep aan bij het TAS tegen deze straf.

Voormalig Braziliaans bondscoach Vanderlei Luxemburgo test positief

De voormalige Braziliaanse bondscoach en huidige trainer van Palmeiras Vanderlei Luxemburgo (68) heeft positief getest op het coronavirus. Hij heeft echter geen symptomen, zo kondigde Luxemburgo aan in een video op Instagram.

“Bij testen die door Palmeiras regelmatig worden afgenomen bij spelers en de technische staf, heb ik positief getest op COVID-19", zei Luxemburgo, die vorige week een operatie onderging om zijn galblaas te laten verwijderen. “Ik zit thuis in quarantaine, als straf. Maar aangezien ik asymptomatisch ben, voel ik niets. Ik ben kalm en word opgevolgd door de artsen van Palmeiras.”

Luxemburgo is één van de meest ervaren coaches in het Braziliaans voetbal. Na het WK van 1998 werd hij aangesteld als bondscoach van de Goddelijke Kanaries en dat bleef hij tot de Olympische Spelen van Sydney in 2000. Luxemburgo is dit jaar begonnen aan zijn vijfde periode als T1 bij Palmeiras, de club waarmee hij in 1993 en 1994 het Braziliaans kampioenschap won. Hij stond ook aan het roer bij Real Madrid (2004-2005) en verschillende Braziliaanse topclubs als Corinthians, Santos, Cruzeiro, Fluminense, Flamengo, Vasco da Gama, Gremio en Atletico Mineiro.

Behalve Luxemburgo testten vijf spelers en drie leden van de technische staf van Palmeiras positief op het coronavirus. De club uit Sao Paulo hervatte de trainingen op 23 juni, het is nog niet duidelijk wanneer de competitie hernomen wordt.