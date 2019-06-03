Football Talk: Hellas Verona na jaar weer naar Serie A De voetbalredactie

03 juni 2019

10u00

Bron: Belga 0

Hellas Verona promoveert na een jaar weer naar Serie A

Het verblijf van Hellas Verona in de Italiaanse tweede klasse blijft beperkt tot een seizoen. De club verzekerde zich gisterenavond van promotie naar de Serie A.

Hellas Verona had de heenwedstrijd in de barrage tegen Cittadella met 2-0 verloren maar zette de scheve situatie in de terugmatch recht dankzij een 3-0 zege. Mattias Zaccagni (27.), Samuel Di Carmine (69.) en Karim Laribi (83.) zorgden voor de doelpunten. De bezoekers beëindigden de match met negen na rode kaarten voor Luca Parodi (62.) en Federico Proia (77.).

Hellas Verona, de Italiaanse kampioen van 1985, vervoegt Brescia en Lecce. Die twee ploegen, respectievelijk kampioen en vicekampioen, waren al langer zeker van promotie. Empoli, Frosinone en Chievo zakken uit de Serie A.