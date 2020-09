Football Talk. Essien gaat als speler-trainer aan de slag bij FC Nordsjaelland

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗘𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗲𝗻 🇬🇭🐯



The former Black Star and pro player, Michael Essien, is joining our coaching staff this season 🔥 He’s gonna assist the coaches and participate in the training sessions alongside the players 👀



Read more here: https://t.co/prN7hpz7qN pic.twitter.com/3vYhB4LYsO

FC Nordsjælland 🐯(@ FCNordsjaelland)